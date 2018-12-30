AM Prep-Today in Entertainment History

On Dec. 30, 1942, a near-riot of bobby-soxers in Times Square in New York greeted Frank Sinatra’s singing engagement at the Paramount Theater.

In 1944, Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys made their first appearance on the Grand Ole Opry.

In 1962, singer Brenda Lee was slightly injured when she tried to rescue her dog from her burning home in Nashville. The dog died of smoke inhalation.

In 1979, composer and lyricist Richard Rodgers died in New York at the age of 77. His musicals include “The King and I” and “The Sound of Music.”

Advertisement

Also in 1979, Emerson, Lake and Palmer announced they were splitting up. They later reunited.

In 1981, XTC played their first American concert, in Philadelphia.

In 1999, an intruder broke into George Harrison’s home outside London and stabbed Harrison and his wife. Michael Abram was later found innocent by reason of insanity.

Also in 1999, singer Johnny Moore of The Drifters died on his way to a London hospital after having breathing difficulties. He was 64.

In 2002, singer Diana Ross was arrested for drunk driving in Tucson, Arizona.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Russ Tamblyn is 84. Singer Noel Paul Stookey of Peter, Paul and Mary is 81. Director James Burrows (“Cheers,” ”Taxi”) is 78. Actor Fred Ward (“The Right Stuff”) is 76. Singer Mike Nesmith of The Monkees is 76. Actress Concetta Tomei (“Providence,” ”China Beach”) is 73. Singer Patti Smith is 72. Musician Jeff Lynne is 71. TV host Meredith Vieira (“Today,” ”The View”) is 65. Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Moesha”) is 63. Country singer Suzy Bogguss is 62. Actress Patricia Kalembar (“Sisters”) is 62. Former “Today” show anchor Matt Lauer is 61. Actress-comedian Tracey Ullman is 59. TV host Sean Hannity is 57. Actor George Newbern (“Providence”) is 55. Singer Jay Kay of Jamiroquai (jah-MEER’-oh-kway) is 49. Drummer Byron McMackin of Pennywise is 49. Actress Meredith Monroe (“Dawson’s Creek”) is 49. Actor Jason Behr (“The Grudge,” ”Roswell”) is 45. Actress Lucy Punch (“Ben and Kate”) is 41. Singer-actor Tyrese is 40. Actress Eliza Dushku (DOOSH’-koo) (“Dollhouse,” ”Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 38. Guitarist Tim Lopez of Plain White T’s is 38. Actress Kristin Kreuk (CROOK) (“Smallville”) is 36. Singer-guitarist Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers is 36. Singer Andra Day is 34. Actress Anna Wood (“Falling Water,” ”Reckless”) is 33. Singer Ellie Goulding (GOL’-ding) is 32. Actress Caity Lotz (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 32. Guitarist Eric Steedly of LANCO is 28. Drummer Jamie Follese (FOL’-es-say) of Hot Chelle (SHEL) Rae is 27.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.