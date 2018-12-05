Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Apollo Theater plans to build new performance spaces

December 5, 2018 11:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s Apollo Theater plans to build two new performance spaces to incubate works by up-and-coming artists.

Executives at the Harlem institution say the new Apollo Performing Arts Center will feature one space with 99 seats and another with 199. The New York Times reports the work is part of the redevelopment of the nearby state-owned Victoria Theater.

Apollo Theater Foundation President Jonelle Procope is declining to give cost details but says much of the project’s capital comes from fundraising efforts.

Officials say programing at the Apollo’s main stage will not be affected by construction on the new spaces, which are due to open in 2020.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Ella Fitzgerald, Jimi Hendrix, James Brown, Aretha Franklin and many other stars have graced the stage of the venerated theater.

___

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|13 Get Cloud Smart
12|13 The Human Machine Team
12|13 ATARC Federal Technology Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus