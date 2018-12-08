Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Author Jon Krakauer sues over adaptation of ‘Into the Wild’

December 8, 2018 4:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Author Jon Krakauer has filed suit over a musical adaptation of his 1996 book “Into the Wild.”

The Boulder Daily Camera reported Friday Krakauer originally agreed to let playwrights Nikos Tsakalakos and Janet Allard use his name and the book title but changed his mind because he objected to their script.

The lawsuit asks a judge to stop the playwrights from using his name and the title. His attorneys say the agreement allows him to withdraw permission.

The lawsuit was filed Nov. 30 in state court in Boulder, where Krakauer lives.

Advertisement

The newspaper says the playwrights didn’t respond to requests for comment.

“Into the Wild” recounts Christopher McCandless’ death in the Alaska wilderness. Krakauer’s lawsuit also names the Christopher Johnson McCandless Memorial Foundation, which had also agreed to the adaptation.

___

Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Japan, Australia team up for Operation Christmas Drop

Today in History

1865: Slavery abolished in America