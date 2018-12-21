Listen Live Sports

Barack Obama appears on Miranda’s latest ‘Hamilton’ song

December 21, 2018 12:49 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Barack Obama, or Barap Obama?

The former U.S. president appears on a reworked song by Lin-Manuel Miranda originally from the Broadway hit “Hamilton.” Released Friday, “One Last Time (44 Remix)” features Obama reciting a passage from George Washington’s farewell address.

The song also features vocals from Tony nominee Christopher Jackson, who played Washington in “Hamilton.” The track was produced by Grammy-winning gospel singer BeBe Winans and Tony and Grammy winner Alex Lacamoire.

Miranda performed his song “Alexander Hamilton” at the White House in 2009 when Obama was in office. He went on to write “Hamilton,” which hit Broadway in 2015 and became a cultural phenomenon, winning 11 Tonys, a Pulitzer Prize and a Kennedy Center Honor.

Miranda returned to the White House to perform “One Last Time” in 2017 in a farewell to Obama.

“One Last Time (44 Remix)”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wFEL_0UFgIs

