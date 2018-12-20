Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Barack Obama delivers gifts to kids at children’s hospital

December 20, 2018 6:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama surprised patients as he delivered gifts at a children’s hospital in Washington.

The former president, wearing a Santa cap and carrying a sack of presents, greeted patients and their parents at Children’s National on Wednesday with a “ho, ho, ho!” He told them his reindeer were “stuck in some snow,” but he wanted to make sure he visited.

Obama chatted with patients in their rooms and stopped by several playrooms. He also recorded a video message for those he couldn’t visit.

The hospital tweeted that Obama “warmed our hallways and put smiles on everyone’s faces!”

Advertisement

Obama tweeted a message of thanks to the hospital.

The former president last visited the hospital in 2014.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Night fire in Afghanistan

Today in History

1832: Calhoun resigns vice presidency