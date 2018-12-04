Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

‘Black Panther,’ ‘A Star Is Born’ among AFI Awards honorees

December 4, 2018 2:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Black Panther,” ”A Star Is Born” and “Mary Poppins Returns” are among the American Film Institute’s top 10 films of the year.

AFI announced its selections for the 19th AFI Awards Tuesday, recognizing works deemed culturally and artistically significant by a jury of AFI trustees, scholars and critics.

The selected films include the aforementioned blockbusters, the horror film “A Quiet Place,” ”The Favourite,” Barry Jenkins’ James Baldwin adaptation “If Beale Street Could Talk,” Bo Burnham’s coming-of-age film “Eighth Grade,” ”BlacKkKlansman,” ”First Reformed,” and “Green Book.”

The organization is also giving a special award to Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma,” which did not fit the criteria for American films

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

AFI also recognizes 10 television shows, including “Atlanta” and “The Americans.”

The honorees will be recognized at a Los Angeles luncheon on Jan. 4.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|13 Get Cloud Smart
12|13 The Human Machine Team
12|13 ATARC Federal Technology Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1972: Last time astronauts walk on moon