Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Bowie State places marching band on probation for hazing

December 3, 2018 7:13 am
 
BOWIE, Md. (AP) — A Maryland university has placed its marching band on a yearlong probation following a hazing investigation.

News outlets report Bowie State University announced Friday that Symphony of Soul band director Adolph Wright had also resigned. The announcements came nearly a month after the university suspended the 88-member band’s activities following hazing allegations.

The university says the allegations included paddling, “intentional physical discomfort; punishment for certain conduct; harassment and ridicule.” University President Aminta H. Breaux described the hazing as “serious,” but said it didn’t “rise to the level of harm and tragic outcomes of other recent, high-profile acts.”

The band will not be allowed to take overnight trips and will perform only on campus during select academic and ceremonial functions. New students will not be allowed to join until fall 2020.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

The Associated Press

