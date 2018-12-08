Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Cardi B, Pharrell, Kanye draw crowds during Art Basel Miami

December 8, 2018 12:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Royalty, Real Housewives, and the fathers of two Kardashian babies were among the celebs that fanned out across Miami for a week of glamorous Art Basel parties toasting the world’s best artists.

Cardi B, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Pharrell and Meek Mill performed.

At Casa Tua’s private room, Leonardo DiCaprio hung out with U2’s Bono at a late-night karaoke party where Paris Hilton and Serena Williams danced to Beyonce’s “Formation.” Downstairs at the exclusive Italian restaurant, Princess Eugenie hosted an intimate dinner for the London-based art gallery Hauser & Wirth.

On Thursday night, Jennifer Lopez was spotted with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez at Prime 112 restaurant.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Art Basel Miami Beach, the prestigious extension of the annual contemporary art fair in Basel, Switzerland, officially opened Thursday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus