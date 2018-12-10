Listen Live Sports

Crew member of Starz series ‘Power’ hit, killed at shoot

December 10, 2018 4:36 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A production assistant on the Starz network drama series “Power” has been struck and killed by a vehicle while setting up traffic cones for a film production in Brooklyn.

Police say 63-year-old Pedro Jimenez, of Manhattan, was pronounced dead at a hospital following the accident just before 4:30 a.m. Monday in the Boerum Hill neighborhood.

Police say the 64-year-old driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. There have been no arrests.

A Starz spokeswoman says that the network is “deeply saddened” by the death and that thoughts are with the Jimenez family.

Production on the series has been suspended. It isn’t clear when production will resume.

“Power” stars Omari Hardwick as a drug kingpin and nightclub owner.

