Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

‘Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah silenced by a voice issue

December 5, 2018 11:43 am
 
2 min read
Share       

Fans of “The Daily Show” got to see Trevor Noah host Tuesday night’s Comedy Central broadcast. But they didn’t get to hear him.

The reason: Noah has lost his voice and is under doctor’s orders not to utter a word.

The show began as usual, with the theme song playing and the audience cheering as the South African-born comedian walked onto the set and sat at his desk. But when the camera pointed at the desk, the TV audience saw comedian Michael Kosta already there.

Speaking for Noah, Kosta told the audience that, indeed, the show “was a little different” in that Noah was ordered not to speak — or risk needing surgery. He didn’t elaborate on what caused the vocal problem or how long Noah will be unable to speak.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Kosta explained that Noah lost his voice after his visit to South Africa this past weekend to take part in events to mark the centennial birth of former president and anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela. Clips from the visit were featured on Monday’s show.

Speaking as Noah, Kosta said, “over the weekend, I lost my voice and my doctor told me not to speak at all or I might get surgery, so I cannot say a word. Luckily, I have Mike Kosta to be my voice for today.” Kosta went on to read the monologue as Noah made hand and facial gestures to go along with the setups and punch lines.

Using Noah’s words, Kosta joked that while his voice “might not be as soothing,” he would be able to “say everything just the way I was going to say it, including the n-word. Just joking, he’ll be fired before the word leaves his lips.”

When the subject did turn to racial issues, Kosta backed off, pretending to receive an urgent phone call. Another “Daily Show” comedian, Roy Wood Jr. stepped in to do those jokes.

It’s unclear how Comedy Central will handle the “Daily Show” hosting duties going forward.

___

This story has corrected the last name of comedian Michael Kosta, instead of Acosta.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|13 Get Cloud Smart
12|13 The Human Machine Team
12|13 ATARC Federal Technology Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1972: Last time astronauts walk on moon