Destiny Child’s Michelle Williams reveals engagement is off

December 7, 2018 12:45 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams has called it quits with her fiance.

The star announced Friday that her engagement to 40-year-old pastor Chad Johnson is over. The 38-year-old wrote on Instagram that “things didn’t work out.” Williams says she doesn’t want to “destroy another relationship.”

The announcement came the same day Williams released her new single, “Fearless.”

The couple announced their engagement in April. They appear in the reality show, “Chad Loves Michelle,” on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

An email seeking comment was sent to her agent.

