Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Detroit exhibit features new works by Ruben, Isabel Toledo

December 23, 2018 8:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — An exhibition of new works created by the artistic couple Ruben and Isabel Toledo is on display at the Detroit Institute of Arts.

The exhibition titled “Ruben and Isabel Toledo: Labor of Love ” opened this month at the museum and includes works created in response to pieces of the museum’s permanent collection. It’s scheduled to run through July 7.

The three-part project includes a large-scale installation designed by the Toledos in response to portions of Diego Rivera’s “Detroit Industry Murals ,” additional new works located throughout the museum and a collaboration with nonprofit Sew Great Detroit on handmade tote bags.

Isabel Toledo is a fashion designer and artist. Ruben Toledo is an artist whose paintings and illustrations also have strong connections to fashion and style.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches in the Arabian Gulf

Today in History

1863: First claim filed under Homestead Act