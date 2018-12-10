Listen Live Sports

DuVernay, Witherspoon and others join for Time’s Up auction

December 10, 2018 5:27 pm
 
Ava DuVernay, Reese Witherspoon, Geena Davis and Kerry Washington are among the Hollywood figures teaming up to mark the one-year anniversary of Time’s Up with a celebrity auction to benefit the group’s legal fund.

The Time’s Up campaign kicked off at the Golden Globes in January. To date, the legal fund has raised more than $22 million.

Among the items on auction will be an opportunity to attend a post-production session with director DuVernay on her Netflix miniseries “Central Park 5,” a coffee date with Davis and meet-and-greets with Witherspoon at the “Big Little Lies” season 2 premiere, or Washington at her Broadway show, “American Son.”

The Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund says that to date it has connected more than 3,750 women and men to legal resources.

