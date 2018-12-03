Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Eddie Murphy and fiancee have baby boy, his 10th child

December 3, 2018 7:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eddie Murphy and his fiancee Paige Butcher have a new baby boy.

The couple released a statement through Murphy’s publicist Monday saying Max Charles Murphy was born Friday and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

The boy’s middle name is a tribute to Murphy’s older brother and fellow comedian Charlie Murphy, who died of leukemia last year.

It’s the 10th child for the 57-year-old Eddie Murphy, the second child for the 39-year-old Butcher. The couple has a 2-year-old daughter, Izzy.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The “Nutty Professor” and “Beverly Hills Cop” actor has been dating the Australian model and actress since 2012, and they recently became engaged.

The statement says Butcher and the baby are doing well.

Murphy’s oldest child, Eric, is 29.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|12 Federal Marketplace Initiative (FMP)...
12|12 CXO Tech Forum: AI & Big Data in...
12|13 IT & Cyber Day @ Washington Navy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct live-fire exercises aboard future Navy ship

Today in History

2000: Supreme Court releases opinion on Bush v. Gore