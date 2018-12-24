Listen Live Sports

Ex-‘Teen Mom 2’ star faces charges over truck towing

December 24, 2018 8:04 am
 
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say they’re planning to charge a man formerly featured on “Teen Mom 2” for towing someone else’s truck out of a parking space without permission.

News outlets report Wilmington police initially announced Friday there was “no legal avenue to pursue charges” against David Eason, but that changed when the truck’s owner filed a complaint.

Terry Hill told WECT-TV he was legally parked behind Eason’s truck and boat. He pressed charges after deciding “somebody has got to stop” Eason after reading reports about him.

Eason is married to “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans. MTV fired him from the show in February for online comments about gay and transgender people.

Eason previously told WECT-TV the truck belonged to his friend. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

