Floyd Parton, brother of Dolly Parton, has died

December 11, 2018 8:55 am
 
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Floyd Estel Parton, the brother of country singer Dolly Parton, has died.

An obituary posted by Atchley Funeral Home in Sevierville, Tennessee, says Parton died Thursday. He was 61.

Like his sister, he was involved in the music industry. Floyd Parton was a songwriter and composer. His most famous songs were “Rockin’ Years,” which was recorded by his sister and Ricky Van Shelton, and “Nickels and Dimes,” which was also recorded by his sister and later by George Burns.

His family will remember him as a renaissance man who enjoyed the outdoors and cooking.

He’s survived by his siblings and their spouses, several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

