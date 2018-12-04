Listen Live Sports

Funk band buys Tipitina’s, famed New Orleans music club

December 4, 2018 5:24 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The famed New Orleans music club Tipitina’s has been bought by a funk band that has performed there for more than two decades.

The New Orleans Advocate reports the five members of Galactic closed a deal Friday to buy Tipitina’s from businessman and real estate developer Roland Von Kurnatowski and his wife, Mary. The purchase covers the Tipitina’s business and its related trademarks, including the iconic banana-in-hand logo.

Tipitina’s was founded in 1977 by 14 music fans as a home base for Professor Longhair and other local music legends. It’s named for one of his songs.

Band members say they intend to keep much of the current staff in place. And they plan to start a new nonprofit foundation to benefit the next generation of New Orleans musicians.

Information from: The New Orleans Advocate, http://www.neworleansadvocate.com

