Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Glenn Beck gives $50K to Lincoln artifacts debt

December 10, 2018 9:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Media personality and political commentator Glenn Beck is pitching in to keep a trove of artifacts related to Abraham Lincoln in the 16th president’s hometown.

Beck’s charity, Mercury One, has donated $50,000 toward a $9.2 million debt owed for a collection of 1,400 artifacts purchased a decade ago for the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield.

Beck says: “Lincoln’s mission didn’t end in the 1860s. His words challenge us yet today.”

The museum’s fundraising foundation took out a $23 million loan in 2007 to obtain the collection. The collection includes valuable personal effects of Lincoln’s and a stovepipe hat whose link to Lincoln has been questioned.

Advertisement

Museum director Alan Lowe thanked Beck for his gift and for urging listeners of his popular radio talk show to help.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Japan, Australia team up for Operation Christmas Drop

Today in History

1865: Slavery abolished in America