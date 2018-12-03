Listen Live Sports

Grammy noms to be released Friday instead of Wednesday

December 3, 2018
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The nominations for the 2019 Grammy Awards, originally planned for Wednesday, will now be announced Friday.

The Recording Academy said Monday that because of former President George H.W. Bush’s funeral and public viewing this week, it will push back the release of its nominations.

It’s a busy week for the entertainment world: Nominations for the 2019 Golden Globes come out Thursday.

Bush’s body arrived Monday in Washington for public viewing, which kicks off four days of events that will include a state funeral at Washington’s National Cathedral on Wednesday and a private service at Bush’s longtime church in Houston on Thursday.

Select nominees for the Grammys will first be announced on “CBS This Morning” and Apple Music at 8:30 a.m. Eastern. A full list of nominees will be available at 8:45 a.m. Eastern on Grammy.com.

