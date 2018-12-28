Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Grande cancels show due to ‘unforeseeable health reasons’

December 28, 2018 1:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Ariana Grande has canceled a Las Vegas performance days before New Year’s Eve “due to unforeseeable health reasons.”

Grande was originally scheduled to perform at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday. The hotel said Friday in a statement to The Associated Press that the pop star will not perform.

The hotel said guests can receive refunds at their point of purchase.

Grande has had a busy year: Her song “Thank U, Next” is spending its sixth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, she recently earned two Grammy nominations and was named woman of the year by Billboard. Her year also included the end of her relationship with comedian-actor Pete Davidson and the death of her former boyfriend, the rapper Mac Miller.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union