Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

December 2, 2018 7:59 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Former Secretary of State James Baker; former Secretary of State Colin Powell; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Roger Stone, former adviser to Donald Trump.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Baker; former Vice President Dick Cheney; Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Baker; Cheney; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Baker; Powell; former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger; Sens. Warner and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.

___

“Fox News Sunday” —Cheney; Baker; Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.; Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.

