Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

December 8, 2018 3:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Angus King, I-Maine; Gov.-elect Tony Evers, D-Wis.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Rubio; Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer; Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Rubio; Reps. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, King

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus