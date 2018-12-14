Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

December 14, 2018 6:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump; Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Former Housing Secretary Julian Castro, a possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

Advertisement

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Stephen Miller, senior adviser to Trump; Lanny Davis, adviser to former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Collins; Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Giuliani; Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley