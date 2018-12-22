Listen Live Sports

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

December 22, 2018 5:21 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Mick Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget and incoming acting White House chief of staff; Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Pat Toomey, R-Pa.; former Housing Secretary Julian Castro, a possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Paul; Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio; former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta

