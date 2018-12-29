Listen Live Sports

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

December 29, 2018 7:56 am
 
< a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Kevin McAleenan, commissioner of Customs and Border Protection; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal, former commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg; Gov. Jerry Brown, D-Calif.; Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.; Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Kellyanne Conway, White House counselor; Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C.; former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, D-Va.; Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.; Conway.

