Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Hugh Hefner’s college typewriter scores $162K at auction

December 3, 2018 8:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The typewriter Hugh Hefner used in college was the top-selling item at an auction of the Playboy magazine founder’s possessions.

Julien’s Auctions says the Underwood Standard portable typewriter sold for $162,500. His complete set of Playboy magazines sold for $76,800, and a gold ring with a hidden compartment containing a Viagra pill sold for $22,400.

Hefner’s iconic smoking jacket fetched $41,600.

Hefner was 91 when he died in September 2017.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The auction took place Friday and Saturday in Los Angeles. The proceeds will benefit the Hugh M. Hefner Foundation, which defends civil rights and civil liberties.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|12 Federal Marketplace Initiative (FMP)...
12|12 CXO Tech Forum: AI & Big Data in...
12|13 The Human Machine Team
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Child battling cancer becomes honorary Air Force fighter pilot

Today in History

2000: Supreme Court releases opinion on Bush v. Gore