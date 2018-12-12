Listen Live Sports

Hungarian director Ferenc Kosa, winner in Cannes, dies at 81

December 12, 2018 1:50 pm
 
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The Hungarian Academy of Arts says that Ferenc Kosa, winner of the best director award at the 1967 Cannes film festival, has died. He was 81.

Kosa, who died Wednesday, was recognized for “Ten Thousand Days,” about the travails of a Hungarian peasant family from the 1930s onward.

The film was banned for a few years by officials in communist Hungary because of its references to the 1956 anti-Soviet revolution.

Kosa co-wrote many of his scripts with poet and author Sandor Csoori and often worked with cinematographer Sandor Sara. Among the trio’s works are “Ten Thousand Days,” ”Judgment” (1970) and “Snowfall” (1974).

Upon Hungary’s return to democracy in 1990, Kosa, born Nov. 21, 1937, was a founder of the Socialist Party and a parliamentary lawmaker from 1990 to 2006.

