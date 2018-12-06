Listen Live Sports

Iowa religious activist criminally charged in book burning

December 6, 2018 4:29 pm
 
ORANGE CITY, Iowa (AP) — A northwestern Iowa religious activist who burned four LGBTQ children’s books he’d checked out of an Orange City library has been charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief.

The Sioux City Journal reports 62-year-old Paul Dorr is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 22.

A message left Thursday for Dorr was not immediately returned. No attorney for Dorr appears in online court documents.

Dorr released a nearly 30-minute video on Facebook Live in which he denounced the library for having the LGBTQ books and threw the books into a burning barrel. The video was made Oct. 19, the first day of the city’s gay pride festival.

Dorr had said he would not pay to replace the books, but hundreds of dollars’ worth of donations poured into the library in the aftermath of the video.

Information from: Sioux City Journal, http://www.siouxcityjournal.com

