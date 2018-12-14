Listen Live Sports

Kanye reignites Drake feud on Twitter, alleges threats

December 14, 2018 9:02 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kanye West is not sending Christmas cheer to Drake.

West appeared to reignite a feud with the fellow rapper in a series of tweets on Thursday in which he claimed Drake had called trying to threaten him.

West wrote “So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect – So cut the tough talk.”

West alleged Drake was behind audience members rushing the stage and splashing fellow rapper Pusha T with liquid during a concert in Toronto in November.

Drake did not post a response. An email seeking comment was sent to a Drake representative.

The rappers have had an ongoing feud this year, but West had apologized to Drake in September.

