Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Lena Dunham sorry for supporting writer accused of assault

December 5, 2018 12:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lena Dunham is apologizing to actress Aurora Perrineau for defending a writer Perrineau accused of sexual misconduct.

Writing Wednesday in The Hollywood Reporter , Dunham says she “did something inexcusable” in supporting producer and writer Murray Miller. Dunham says she didn’t have the “insider information” that she claimed and was acting on “blind faith.” She says she wanted to feel her workplace was safe. Miller worked on Dunham’s “Girls” series.

She tells Perrineau, “I believe you, Aurora.” Dunham praised the 24-year-old actress and model’s “bravery, openness, forgiveness, dignity and grace.”

In 2017, Perrineau accused Miller of sexually assaulting her when she was 17 years old. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges in August.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Miller has denied the “outrageous” allegations against him.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|13 Get Cloud Smart
12|13 The Human Machine Team
12|13 ATARC Federal Technology Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1972: Last time astronauts walk on moon