Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

List of nominees for 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

December 12, 2018 10:44 am
 
2 min read
Share       

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — A list of the nominees for the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, announced Wednesday in West Hollywood, California:

MOVIES

Actor: Christian Bale, “Vice”; Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”; Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”; Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”; John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman.”

Actress: Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns”; Glenn Close, “The Wife”; Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”; Lady Gaga, “A Star is Born”; Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Advertisement

Supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”; Timothee Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”; Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”; Sam Elliott Driver, “A Star Is Born”; Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Supporting actress: Amy Adams, “Vice”; Emily Blunt, “A Quiet Place”; Margot Robbie, “Mary, Queen of Scots”; Emma Stone, “The Favourite”; Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Cast: “A Star is Born,” ”Black Panther,” ”BlacKkKlansman,” ”Bohemian Rhapsody,” ”Crazy Rich Asians.”

___

TELEVISION

Actor in a TV movie or miniseries: Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”; Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”; Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”; Anthony Hopkins, “King Lear”; Bill Pullman, “The Sinner.”

Actress in a TV movie or miniseries: Amy Adams, “Sharp “Objects”; Patricia Arquette, “Escape From Dannemora”; Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”; Penelope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”; Emma Stone, “Maniac.”

Actor in a drama series: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”; Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”; Joseph Fiennes, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; John Krasinski, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul.”

Actress in a drama series: Julia Garner, “Ozark”; Laura Linney, “Ozark”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”; Robin Wright, “House of Cards.”

Actor in a comedy series: Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”; Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Henry Winkler, “Barry.”

Actress in a comedy series: Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Alison Brie, “GLOW”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”; Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie.”

Ensemble in a drama series: “The Americans,” ”Better Call Saul,” ”The Handmaid’s Tale,” ”Ozark,” ”This Is Us.”

Ensemble in a comedy series: “Atlanta,” ”Barry,” ”GLOW,” ”The Kominsky Method,” ”The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

___

Life achievement award: Alan Alda

___

Online: http://www.sagawards.org/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National guardsmen arrive for post-hurricane training

Today in History

1836: President Jackson submits treaty to remove Missouri tribes to Congress