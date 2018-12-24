Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Man dead following knife attack in Polish shopping center

December 24, 2018 5:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish media are reporting that a man has died after being stabbed during the screening of a children’s movie in a shopping center.

The all-news station TVN24 reported that the attack took place Sunday in the northwestern Polish city of Szczecin, when the perpetrator stabbed two men, both around 30.

Joanna Biranowska-Sochalska, a spokeswoman for police in Szczecin, said one of the two died Monday.

TVN24 showed video footage of the attacker being arrested by police, his legs bound with chains. He still faces questioning and authorities have not yet said what his motive might have been.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches in the Arabian Gulf

Today in History

1863: First claim filed under Homestead Act