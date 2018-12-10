Listen Live Sports

Meek Mill, Fat Joe attend DJ Khaled’s Miami birthday bash

December 10, 2018 5:13 pm
 
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Meek Mill, Busta Rhymes and Fat Joe were among the rappers who came out to celebrate DJ Khaled’s birthday at an over-the-top party at the Perez Art Museum to close out Art Basel in Miami Beach.

The Haute Living party celebrated birthdays for both DJ Khaled and his wife Nicole with a 60-person dinner Sunday night. Swizz Beatz gave a special DJ set, getting guests pumped up when he played “This Is How We Do It.” He toasted the birthday couple, saying they “came from nothing and stay working hard.”

Cuba Gooding Jr., Larsa Pippen, Jeff Gordon, Trina, Jeezy, Jadakiss and 21 Savage were among the guests dancing, toasting and eating cake as they overlooked views of Biscayne Bay.

DJ Khaled even received a sparkly $106,000 watch as a gift.

