Meghan Trainor weds actor Daryl Sabara on her 25th birthday

December 23, 2018 4:21 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Meghan Trainor has wed actor Daryl Sabara in nuptial exchanged at the couple’s Los Angeles home.

A publicist for the Grammy-winning singer on Sunday confirmed the two married Saturday. People magazine first reported the wedding . It says about 100 guests attended the private backyard ceremony. It was also Trainor’s 25th birthday.

The “All About That Bass” singer and the 26-year-old “Spy Kids” actor became engaged last year.

Trainor’s third album is due out in 2019.

