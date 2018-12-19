Listen Live Sports

New Orleans keyboardist announces retirement from music

December 19, 2018 9:10 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans keyboardist and vocalist Art Neville, a founding member of the Meters and the Neville Brothers, has officially retired from music.

The 81-year-old announced his retirement in a press release Wednesday.

The New Orleans Advocate reports Neville has battled a number of health issues recently that have severely limited his mobility, including complications from back surgery. He has not performed publicly in more than a year.

In July, the Recording Academy bestowed its Lifetime Achievement Award on the Meters. Neville did not attend the ceremony in Los Angeles; his son represented him.

He was barely 17 when, in 1954, he sang lead on the Hawketts’ remake of a country song called “Mardi Gras Mambo.” More than 60 years later, the song is still a staple of the Carnival season.

Information from: The New Orleans Advocate, http://www.neworleansadvocate.com

