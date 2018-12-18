Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Olivia Newton-John memoir coming out in US in 2019

December 18, 2018 12:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Olivia Newton-John’s autobiography, released last fall in her longtime home Australia, comes out in the U.S. in 2019.

Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, announced Tuesday that “Don’t Stop Believin'” would be published March 12. The book will include a new afterword by the award-winning singer and actress, known for such hits as “Physical” and “I Honestly Love You” and for her starring role in the movie version of “Grease.”

The 70-year-old said in September that she was again being treated for breast cancer. She was first diagnosed in 1992.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

The USO brightens the holidays for servicemen in Iraq

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth