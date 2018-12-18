Patterson again gives holiday bonuses to book sellers

NEW YORK (AP) — James Patterson has renewed a most welcome holiday publishing tradition — bonuses for independent bookstore employees.

The best-selling author announced Tuesday that 333 workers each will receive $750. The winners, nominated by customers and colleagues among others, are listed on the web site of the American Booksellers Association. Patterson has given more than $1 million to individual book sellers over the past five years and has donated millions to libraries and literacy programs.

In a statement Tuesday, Patterson said book sellers have used the money for everything from fixing a car to paying a dental bill. He said he was happy to make “a small difference” in the lives of people who had helped so many in their communities.

On the Internet: https://www.bookweb.org/james-patterson-holiday-bonus-recipients-2018

