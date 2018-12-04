Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Philip Bosco, Tony-winning actor, dies at 88

December 4, 2018 9:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Philip Bosco, the Tony Award-winning actor known for his roles in films “Working Girl” and “The Savages,” has died. He was 88.

The actor’s daughter, Celia Bosco, said her father died Monday night at his home in Haworth, New Jersey. She says her father had complications with dementia, which is commonly caused by Alzheimer’s disease.

Bosco was a Broadway veteran who won a Tony Award in 1989 for best actor for his role as the head of an opera company in the comedy “Lend Me a Tenor.” He received nominations for his performances in “The Rape of the Belt,” ”Heartbreak House,” ”You Never Can Tell” and “Moon Over Buffalo.”

Bosco also starred in a 2004 production of “Twelve Angry Men.”

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Before acting, Bosco worked in a carnival as a trailer truck driver.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|13 Get Cloud Smart
12|13 The Human Machine Team
12|13 ATARC Federal Technology Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1972: Last time astronauts walk on moon