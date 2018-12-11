Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Protesters demanding clemency for woman, interrupt governor

December 11, 2018 11:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Haslam told a group of protesters demanding clemency for a Tennessee woman serving life in prison that he’s reviewing her case.

Cyntoia Brown was 16 when she killed a man who had picked her up for sex. She was tried as an adult and convicted of first-degree murder. Her lawyers say she was a sex-trafficking victim afraid for her life. Celebrities including Kim Kardashian and singer Rihanna have rallied support for her.

The protesters Monday used a bullhorn to lead chants for clemency at a Nashville library where Haslam was speaking on higher education at a forum sponsored by The Tennessean newspaper.

The paper reports that the outgoing governor told an audience member that he’s reviewing her case along with several others.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National guardsmen arrive for post-hurricane training

Today in History

1998: President Clinton impeached