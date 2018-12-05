Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

R. Kelly documentary screening evacuated over phone threats

December 5, 2018 2:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A screening of an upcoming documentary detailing abuse allegations against singer R. Kelly was evacuated after phone threats were made to the Manhattan location where it was being held.

The New York Police Department says the threats to the NeueHouse Madison Square came in Tuesday night when it was hosting a screening of Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly” series.

The NYPD says officers determined there was no immediate threat but decided to have the attendees exit out of an abundance of caution. The NYPD is investigating.

Among those attending was #MeToo activist Tarana Burke.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The series looks at the singer’s history, and allegations that he has sexually abused women and girls. He has denied doing anything wrong. It airs in early January.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus