Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Rapper Juelz Santana sentenced to prison for gun in airport

December 19, 2018 11:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Rapper Juelz Santana has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for trying to get a loaded gun onto a plane at a New York-area airport.

Santana, whose real name is LaRon James, was sentenced Wednesday in Newark, New Jersey, to 27 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft.

He was arrested in March after security at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport found a loaded .38-caliber handgun and nonprescription oxycodone pills in his carry-on.

Santana left the area and the bags behind, but he turned himself in three days later.

Advertisement

The 36-year-old will not immediately go to prison after having reached an agreement to perform on Long Island.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Night fire in Afghanistan

Today in History

1832: Calhoun resigns vice presidency