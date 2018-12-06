Reba McEntire, Oak Ridge Boys sing at Bush’s Texas funeral

HOUSTON (AP) — Reba McEntire has sung “The Lord’s Prayer” at the Houston funeral service of former President George H.W. Bush.

The Grammy winner on Thursday followed the Oak Ridge Boys, who were one of the president’s favorite musical acts and who sang “Amazing Grace” during the service at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston.

Celebrities, including actor-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger, were among the mourners at the church where the Bush family worships. Thursday’s ceremony was final public farewell to the 41st president.

Bush will be buried during a private service later Thursday at his family plot on the Bush presidential library grounds at Texas A&M University in College Station.

