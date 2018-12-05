Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Sandra Oh, Andy Samberg to host Golden Globe ceremony

December 5, 2018 8:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will share host duties at the Golden Globe Awards.

Producers on Wednesday announced the co-hosts for the Jan. 6 ceremony. The Globes are hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which presents awards for film and TV.

Nominees will be announced Thursday morning.

Oh won a 2006 Golden Globe for “Grey’s Anatomy.” This year, she became the first actress of Asian ethnicity to receive an Emmy nomination for drama series lead, for “Killing Eve.”

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Samberg won two Golden Globes in 2014 for “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” for best comedy actor and as a producer.

He was the 2015 Emmy Awards host, while Oh is a newcomer to handling emcee duties for a major ceremony.

The three-hour Golden Globes ceremony will air live on NBC from Beverly Hills.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|14 Washington Technology DHS Industry...
12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus