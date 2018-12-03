Listen Live Sports

Schwarzenegger calls Trump ‘meshugge’ on climate accord

December 3, 2018 9:35 am
 
KATOWICE, Poland (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger says the United States is “still in” an international accord to curb global warming despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to walk away from the agreement.

The actor and former California governor told delegates gathered for United Nations climate talks in Poland on Monday that “America is more than just Washington or one leader.”

Calling Trump “meshugge” – Yiddish for “crazy” – for deciding to withdraw from the landmark climate accord, Schwarzenegger insisted the 2015 agreement has widespread support at the local and state levels in the U.S.

He said local leaders should be invited to next year’s annual conference and emphasized the point in trademark fashion by saying: “And if you do that, I promise you: I’ll be back.”

