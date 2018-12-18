Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Shirley MacLaine to receive AARP Movies for Grownups honor

December 18, 2018 8:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Shirley MacLaine will receive AARP the Magazine’s lifetime achievement honor at the Movies for Grownups Awards next year.

The magazine announced Tuesday that MacLaine will accept the Career Achievement Award at a ceremony on Feb. 4, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. The 18th annual Movies for Grownups Awards will premiere on PBS on Feb. 15.

MacLaine won an Oscar for best actress for her role in the 1983 film “Terms of Endearment.” She’s an Emmy winner and received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 1998 Golden Globe Awards.

MacLaine says in a statement that the award “means a lot to me personally.”

Advertisement

The actor joins previous Career Achievement honorees including Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, Michael Douglas, Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon, Robert Redford and Robert De Niro.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

The USO brightens the holidays for servicemen in Iraq

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth