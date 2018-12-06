Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Spanish police arrest people smugglers from Vietnam

December 6, 2018 11:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — The European police agency says Spanish authorities have arrested 37 people suspected of belonging to a Vietnamese people-smuggling ring that has earned an estimated 13 million euros ($14.8 million).

Europol said in a statement Thursday the gang charged each Vietnamese migrant 18,000 euros ($20,500) and smuggled them into the European Union via South America.

Each group of up to 12 migrants was guided by an English-speaking smuggler who facilitated their travel.

Spanish police conducted searches of 10 houses and more than 100 beauty salons across the country after learning that the smuggling operation was largely based in Barcelona.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The gang also furnished the migrants with counterfeit residency documents.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus