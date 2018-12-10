Listen Live Sports

Spice Girl Mel B cancels event after severe injury, surgery

December 10, 2018 12:25 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — Spice Girl Melanie Brown has suffered an unexplained injury in New York that required surgery to prevent her from losing her hand.

Brown said online Monday she needed three hours of surgery to repair damage to her hand. She also said she suffered two broken ribs.

She posted a photograph on Instagram and thanked doctors and nurses for their “wonderful” work but did not explain how the accident occurred.

Brown cancelled a book signing event in New York and apologized to fans who had bought tickets.

“Ohhh the pain, but I’m in super safe hands with the care of everyone here at the hospital!!!!! Thank you all for understanding, I love you all,” she said.

The Spice Girls are planning a reunion tour without the services of Victoria Beckham.

