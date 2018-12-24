Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Taylor Swift concert intruder arrested for San Diego killing

December 24, 2018 4:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A man who jumped onstage at a 2015 Taylor Swift concert in California has been arrested on suspicion of beating a man to death in San Diego.

Police say 29-year-old Christian Ewing was arrested for a parole violation a few days ago and re-arrested Monday on suspicion of murder. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Authorities say Ewing attacked 57-year-old Gregory Freeman on Dec. 5 in the Midway area and beat him with an object. Freeman died three days later.

Three years ago, Ewing sneaked into Swift’s concert at San Diego’s Petco Park and jumped onstage while she was performing.

Advertisement

He was tackled by security guards, one of whom suffered a broken rib. Ewing pleaded guilty to assault and got two years’ probation.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches in the Arabian Gulf

Today in History

1923: Teapot Dome scandal forces interior secretary's resignation