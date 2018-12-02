Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Tempted by movie, Illinois boy puts tongue on frozen pole

December 2, 2018 9:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SANDWICH, Ill. (AP) — An 11-year-old northern Illinois boy couldn’t resist testing the theory that when you place your tongue on a frozen metal pole, it’ll stick.

Spencer Cline found out the hard way that it does. And it hurts. A lot.

He told The (Aurora) Beacon-News his inspiration came from where you’d expect: the movie “A Christmas Story,” where one friend dares another to put his tongue on a frozen pole.

Spencer, a Sandwich Middle School student, was with a friend. But the friend didn’t dare him.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

With his tongue stuck, Spencer panicked, struggling to communicate he was no longer joking around.

The friend searched for hot water, then called an ambulance. Spencer managed to free his aching tongue in the meantime.

He and his tongue are expected to make a full recovery.

___

Information from: The Beacon-News, http://beaconnews.chicagotribune.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
12|11 Changing Behavior and Reducing Risk
12|11 CDM & Eggs
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Trump tosses coin at Army, Navy football game

Today in History

1815: Madison presents trade agreement to Congress