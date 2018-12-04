The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending December 2, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Becoming by Michelle Obama – 9781524763152 – (Crown)

2. The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah – 9781250165619 – (St. Martin’s Press)

3. Every Breath by Nicholas Sparks – 9781538728536 – (Grand Central Publishing)

4. Long Road to Mercy by David Baldacci – 9781538761557 – (Grand Central Publishing)

5. Past Tense by Lee Child – 9780399593529 – (Random House Publishing Group)

6. After by Anna Todd – 9781476792545 – (Gallery Books)

7. Target: Alex Cross by James Patterson – 9780316417501 – (Little, Brown and Company)

8. Kingdom of the Blind by Louise Penny – 9781466873698 – (St. Martin’s Press)

9. The Reckoning by John Grisham – 9780385544160 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

10. Tom Clancy Oath of Office by Marc Cameron – 9780735215962 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

